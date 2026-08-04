Help Chris & Stephanie Welcome Baby Hazel

Our family is asking for a little help for my son, Chris, and his girlfriend, Stephanie.

They were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby girl, Hazel, who is due on August 20. Unfortunately, due to unexpected pregnancy complications, Stephanie had to be transferred to Asheville to deliver much sooner than they anticipated.

This sudden change has meant leaving home with very little time to prepare. They now have to stay in Asheville while doctors care for Stephanie and Baby Hazel, and the unexpected travel has created additional expenses for gas, meals, and other daily necessities.

We’re hoping to raise $500 to help ease some of the financial burden so they can focus on what matters most, Stephanie’s health and welcoming Baby Hazel safely into the world.

If you’re able to give, no matter the amount, it would mean so much to our family. If you’re not in a position to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Chris, Stephanie, and Baby Hazel in your thoughts and prayers would be just as appreciated.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this unexpected time.