Help Chris reach AAU Nationals in Orlando

Chris is a 16-year-old volleyball player relying on fundraising to make it to AAU Nationals this year held in Orlando, Florida. Kaizen ranked #1 for the region and 1st in the 18s division at 2025 regionals. He plays middle with a 34" vertical, and this is his best opportunity to be seen by scouts, including his top choice D1 school, Fort Valley State University. Chris has also been selected to play for All-Star 17u. Any leftover proceeds will be rolled over to All-Star held in Columbus, Ohio, just a couple of weeks after Nationals.





About Chris:

Christopher is a dedicated player and student and holds a passion for growing men's volleyball within the schools and state. He loves to bring new players in and mentor them. With 3 teams throughout the year, as well as open gyms, free play, local pick-up tournaments, and of course, the net in my backyard, you can tell this teen has a love for volleyball.