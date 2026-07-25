My Daughters Finally Have Their Dad Back

My name is Christopher, and I’m asking for help during one of the most important seasons of my life.

Not long ago, I lost nearly everything because of alcoholism. I damaged relationships, lost precious time with my daughters, and found myself rebuilding my life from the ground up.

By the grace of God, that is no longer my story.

Today, I am completely sober. This past Christmas was the first Christmas I was able to spend with my daughters in three years. Holding them again, hearing them laugh, and seeing the joy on their faces reminded me why I fought so hard for a second chance.

Today, I have that second chance.

I’m rebuilding my life while staying at the Durham Rescue Mission. I work hard every day, I’m preparing to begin Culinary Arts at Wake Tech, and I’m committed to being the father my daughters deserve. Their mother has trusted me with another chance, and I’m blessed to be able to pick up my girls, spend time with them, and be present in their lives again. That privilege means everything to me.

Why I’m Asking

Just as my life has begun moving in the right direction, my car has been hit with one mechanical problem after another.

Without reliable transportation, everything I’ve worked so hard to rebuild is at risk.

My car is how I:

Get to work so I can provide for myself and my family. Get to Wake Tech to continue building a career. Pick up and spend time with my daughters. Continue proving that my past does not define my future.

School starts soon, and I cannot afford the repairs on my own. Time is running out.

How Your Gift Will Help

Every dollar raised will go directly toward the repairs needed to keep my car safe and reliable, including:

Brake repairs Suspension and steering repairs Other urgent mechanical issues keeping the car dependable for work and school

These aren’t cosmetic repairs. They are necessary to keep me moving forward.

You Can Help Change My Story

I’m not looking for someone to rescue me.

I’m working. I’m staying sober. I’m going to school. I’m doing everything I can to build a better future.

I’m simply asking for a helping hand during a difficult moment that I cannot overcome alone.

If you’re able to give, no amount is too small.

If you’re unable to donate, would you please pray for me and share this fundraiser? One share could reach the person God intends to see it.

Thank you for believing in second chances, for believing that people can change, and for helping me continue becoming the father, student, and man God is calling me to be.

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2

































I fear that without my car, I won’t be able to remain as active in my daughters’ lives as I am today. After waiting three years for a second chance, I don’t want to lose it.



























