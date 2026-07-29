Help Chris recover from Motorcycle Accident

Chris was recently involved in a serious motorcycle accident that was not his fault. In an instant, everything changed.

He is now facing a difficult road to recovery, including 6 months or more away from work, ongoing medical care, and multiple upcoming doctor visits and therapy appointments. While we are incredibly grateful that he is here and fighting to heal, the financial impact has quickly become overwhelming.

Because of his injuries, Chris is unable to work, which means lost wages during a time when expenses are only increasing. In addition to everyday bills, there are growing costs for:

Medical treatments and follow-up care

Physical therapy and rehabilitation

Travel expenses to and from appointments

We are asking for help to ease this burden so Chris can focus fully on healing without the added stress of financial strain.

Every donation—no matter the amount—will go directly toward supporting Chris during his recovery. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean just as much!

If you know Chris, you know how hardworking and strong he is. He’s the kind of person who shows up for others without hesitation.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this challenging time.

— The Hendricks Family



