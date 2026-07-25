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Help Chris go from Technology to Theology

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$1,285 USD

Fundraiser created byChristopher Bell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christopher Bell

Help Chris go from Technology to Theology

In 2024, I was downsized from a great career in tech. After the shock wore off, I realized God was calling me to greater things by serving others in life-changing ways. Since then I have been volunteering full-time in various ministries. And now I’m ready to take the biggest leap of faith of my life, but I cannot walk this path alone. Join me on this journey through a gift of financial support as I head to theology school.


I have been accepted to pursue a Masters degree in Ministry from St. John’s School of Theology and Seminary in Collegeville, MN in the fall of 2026. It is an incredible gift, but it comes with a gap in funding. While I was awarded a partial scholarship, I need to raise $12,000 by August 15, 2026. 


It has been a process of prayerful listening, discernment, and conversations with a spiritual advisor, friends, and family that I have applied to St. Johns. The skills, knowledge, and connections achieved in this program will help to advance a new faith-based career.


This message comes to you because we’ve connected through one of these:

  1. At a local hospital, you were one of the more than 5,000 patients, families, or staff members who I have supported through prayer and Communion
  2. As someone I’ve taught during an OCIA class, or in a children’s faith formation session, or at a meeting of the men’s group at my church
  3. At daily mass where I serve as an Acolyte, a Greeter, and a Liturgical & Eucharistic minister
  4. As a viewer of one of my faith-based music videos or learnings online
  5. As a recipient of a token of faith: a small metal crucifix, a prayer card, a rosary, a little Jesus or Mary figurine, a cross-painted rock, a prayer notebook, or a spiritual book
  6. As a family member, friend, or colleague
  7. As a supporter of faith-based higher education


While my goal is large, my desire to help others is larger. No gift is too small, and any amount is truly a blessing. Through your generosity, these funds will support further pastoral work and help me to complete my degree, so I can find full-time employment in ministry.


Thank you for considering a gift. Click on the red Give button to complete your support. 


God bless,

Chris Bell

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