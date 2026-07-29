HELP CHRIS ACHIEVE A BETTER FUTURE

Hi everyone, my name is Christopher Allums i am reaching out for support as because i am physically disabled on ssi living in CA im currently on oxygen 24/7 with an enlarged heart and congenital heart failure ive been on disability all my life and my financial situation has been greatly declining and ive lost my section 8 and barley keeping myself from being homeless ive been trying to look for different ways to help my situation i am currently in need of funding to move to a better place of living to get my section 8 back because due to area where i am currently staying they have raised the rent 100$ more than section 8 will support and because of my health i need movers and money to move and support myself until i can get my assistance back and support myself better i would greatly appreciate whatever help you can give im stressed out and out of options i don't know what else to say or do but please help ...GOD BLESS YOU ALL And THANK YOU IN ADVANCE