Help Children Access Early Education in Malawi

In many communities across Malawi, thousands of young children wake up each day without the opportunity to learn, play, and grow in a safe early childhood education environment. For families with 70% of the total population struggling to meet basic needs, sending a child to an early learning centre is simply not possible.





Out of more than 2.6 million children under the age of five, only a small fraction, estimated at 13% have access to early childhood education. This means that the majority of children begin primary school already behind, without basic skills, confidence, or the foundation they need to succeed.





And yet, these early years matter more than anything. This is when a child’s brain develops the fastest, when they learn how to think, communicate, and interact with the world. Without this foundation, the chances of staying in school, finding opportunities, and breaking the cycle of poverty become much smaller.





But this can change.





Through the Chiyambi Chabwino (A Good Beginning) initiative, we are working to give disadvantaged children in Malawi the start they deserve. With your support, we aim to:

• Build and renovate safe and child-friendly learning centres

• Train and support teachers to provide quality and inclusive education

• Provide learning materials and develop engaging, gender responsive and child-centered curriculum

• Support parents and guardians to actively participate in their children’s learning

• Introduce an innovative and accessible online learning solution to reach even more children





Every contribution, no matter how small, can help a child step into a classroom, discover their potential, and build a brighter future.





Together, we can give every child the chance to learn, grow, and thrive.



