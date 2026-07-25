Help chiki get a visit to the vet

My mom cat gave birth to 5 babies, they were born June 28,2026.

Recently my cat had got stuck in a tight spot and had bleeding near its mouth. We don’t know what is really wrong with the kitten. She is still breathing so that sign is good. The only noticeable things are her legs don’t move completely, so she hasn’t been able to walk around.

Anything is something. I really love this kitten, she still has a life to live, she should be running around with her brothers and sisters. It’s a tragedy that she is going through this instead.

Any donations made will go to my kittens emergency care. If you are unable to donate, could you please consider sharing this story to anyone that could help or spread the word. Please and thank you 💗💗