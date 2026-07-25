Help Cheryl and Richard Cagle Fight Cancer

I’ve read trees can communicate through their root system and when one tree is isn’t doing well, the other trees send nutrients to the one suffering. People can be like that too. When a member of our human tribe is suffering, an alarm goes out, sending signals on waves of compassion and shared prayer. What can we do? Friends quicken. Someone we love is threatened. We must act.

Today, the person hurting is Cheryl Cagle. She is the beloved wife of Richard Cagle (Montrose Records) treasured mother to Holly Cagle. Cheryl is also a life-affirming artist, illustrator of my books and inspiration to many by her quiet and gentle ways. She’s my dear friend - and this precious friend has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer in the stomach, liver and lymph nodes.

Cheryl is scheduled to go to MD Anderson early August. The treatment is expected to be the best that can be found for her ailments, but it will be expensive and it could be exhausting to enter care AND have the treatment costs hanging over the family’s head.

Cheryl’s beautiful and quiet presence matters to us all here. We need her. Her family needs her. She needs a village now and all hands on deck. Let's send those signals of care and needed help to one of our own. We are the safety net.

Please donate here to support Cheryl Cagle and her family through this time. Moneys raised will be used for medical expenses, comfort care and travel expenses to and from treatment. Any donation will be gratefully received. Finally, please keep Cheryl in your daily prayers. We believe in miracles and will be expecting one for her.