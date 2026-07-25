Help Chelsey heal and rebuild

My name is Chad, and I'm creating this fundraiser for someone I care deeply about, Chelsey. Chelsey is currently hospitalized with a severe intestinal infection that has caused extensive inflammation of her colon. She has endured intense pain, high fevers, dehydration, and numerous medical tests as her doctors work to determine the exact cause and help her recover. This experience has been especially frightening because colon cancer has affected several members of her family, including her mother, grandfather, and uncle. Lynch syndrome also runs in her family. Her mother lost her life to colon cancer at just 39 years old, and Chelsey is only 37. While her current hospitalization is being treated as an intestinal infection, her family history makes this an incredibly emotional and uncertain time.





Chelsey has faced challenges throughout her life that would be difficult for anyone to overcome. She survived severe childhood trauma and later found herself facing overwhelming life circumstances without the support system many people take for granted. Those experiences have left lasting emotional and physical scars, and at times have led her down paths she never imagined for herself. Despite everything she has endured, I have seen a woman who wants peace, stability, and the opportunity to build a better future. This fundraiser is about giving her that opportunity.





Your generosity will help with medical expenses and follow-up care, medications and recovery needs, housing and basic living expenses while she heals, transportation, food, and other essential needs. Most importantly, it will give Chelsey the time and stability to focus on her health and work toward a fresh start. Please consider supporting Chelsey as she heals and rebuilds her life. Your generosity will make a real difference during this difficult time.