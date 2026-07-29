Help Chelsea and her daughter stay in their home

My name is Chelsea, and I’m a single mother to a wonderful 6-year-old daughter. At the end of January, I lost my job after a snowstorm closed schools for a week, leaving me without childcare. Since then, I’ve fallen behind on rent and other bills and am now facing possible eviction.

My daughter’s father has been incarcerated for nearly three years, and I have very limited support. I’m doing everything I can to keep us afloat, but I need help getting caught up on rent so we can stay in our home. The funds raised will go directly toward housing expenses and keeping a safe, stable roof over my daughter’s head.

I know many people are struggling right now, and any amount helps. Your support would mean more than words can express and would help us through one of the most difficult times in our lives. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any help you can provide.