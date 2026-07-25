Help Chef AJ Purchase a Business Truck to Grow You

Hello! My name is Chef AJ, and I am the proud owner of You’ve Got Great Tastee LLC.





I’m raising $10,000 to help purchase a Ford Transit Connect for my growing business. While $10,000 won’t cover the entire cost of the vehicle, it will provide a significant down payment and move me much closer to making this dream a reality.





This business truck will allow me to safely transport catering equipment, food, beverages, supplies, and everything needed to serve my customers professionally and efficiently. It will also help me expand my catering services, weekly meal prep, and AJ’s Freshly Squeezed Lemonade throughout our community.





Cooking has always been more than preparing meals—it’s my way of serving others.





As a kidney transplant recipient and someone who spent nearly seven years on dialysis, I understand firsthand how important healthy, nourishing food can be. My long-term mission is to continue serving our community while expanding meal options for individuals living with kidney disease, diabetes, and those currently receiving dialysis, alongside the catering services I provide for weddings, birthdays, baby showers, corporate events, church gatherings, graduations, and family celebrations.





Every event I cater and every lemonade I serve is prepared with pride, quality ingredients, and genuine care. My goal is not only to grow my business but to make a positive impact on the people I serve.





To help reach this goal, I’ll also be hosting lemonade fundraising events where supporters can stop by, enjoy one of my freshly squeezed flavored lemonades, and cheer on this journey.





Every dollar donated will go toward purchasing my business vehicle and helping You’ve Got Great Tastee LLC continue to grow.





If you’re unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing my fundraiser with your friends, family, church, or coworkers would mean just as much and would help spread the word.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in me, supporting my dream, and investing in a small business that is committed to serving its community.





With gratitude,





Chef AJ

Owner, You’ve Got Great Tastee LLC





Catering • Weekly Meal Prep • Freshly Squeezed Lemonade





Follow my journey on Instagram:

@ChefAJohnson_



