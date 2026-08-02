Help Charlotte Assault Victim Recover

Support for the Unidentified Victim of the Charlotte Dilworth Sidewalk Assault





Help the Charlotte Woman Recovering from Unprovoked Sidewalk Assault by Repeat Offender





On July 30, 2026, an unidentified woman was walking along the sidewalk in the 400 block of East Boulevard in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood, holding a “Get back on your feet soon!” balloon, when she was suddenly and unprovokedly punched by Di-Quan Schafar Hunt, 32.

The blow knocked her unconscious to the pavement. Hunt stood over her, continued the assault (including additional strikes while she was down), yelled at her, used racial slurs in some accounts of the video, and then fled. He filmed the attack, aftermath, and posted the footage to social media.





The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Local reports indicate she appears to be improving, but full details of her medical needs, recovery timeline, lost wages, or related expenses have not been publicly released. Her identity remains protected/unidentified in news coverage.





Fund will go towards medical bills and ongoing treatment related to the serious injuries, rehabilitation/therapy if needed, lost wages during recovery, counseling/trauma support, and other expenses she may have incurred.







