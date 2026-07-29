help Charlie with vet bills

my dog Charlie was hit by a car Monday night you didn't have surgery to save his leg Tuesday for 3 hours that cost $1,709 today which is Friday this morning had his first bowel movement since surgery he started having blood gush out from around his area couldn't get to stop at a rush from the Cornell Animal Hospital an hour and a half away he was almost out of Blood by the time he got there working all day to get him stable for a second surgery estimated cost of the surgery is $6,000 I already paid $3,000 this morning but I could use some help please pray for Charlie