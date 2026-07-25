Help Charlie and Rockie: Senior Pointers Need Care

German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue and Re-home Service in Southern Arizona has taken in Charlie and Rockie, 10-year-old littermates rescued from a hoarder situation in Tucson. These senior Pointers have never been taught manners and spent their entire lives in a small backyard until their rescue.





Both dogs have lipomas in various places on their bodies. Charlie's situation is the most urgent, he has a large lipoma on his right rear leg, roughly the size of a youth football, that his vet has determined needs to be removed before it hinders his movement or causes damage to muscle. Charlie is scheduled for a biopsy to determine if the lump is cancerous. Rockie also has lipomas that need to be tested and possibly removed.





Your support will help cover the veterinary care these two deserve as they begin their new lives. Thank you for standing with Charlie, Rockie, and the rescue team working to give them a second chance.