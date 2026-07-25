Help Charles Young get back on his feet

Charles Young, our brother in Christ and a faithful member of Life Church for several years, recently experienced a devastating accident while visiting North Carolina during a time of rest. While walking near a campfire, his clothing unexpectedly caught fire, resulting in severe burns covering more than 30% of his body.

Charles spent several weeks in the intensive care unit, enduring multiple grafts, treatments and a long, difficult recovery. He has now been unable to work for over two months. Thankfully, he has returned home to Mississippi and has been joyfully reunited with his daughter. He continues his rehabilitation through physical therapy at the Burn Unit and is hoping to return to work on July 19.

As you can imagine, the financial burden of this tragedy has been overwhelming. Between mounting medical expenses and everyday living costs, Charles needs the support of his church family and community.

If you are able, please consider making a donation to help Charles as he continues his recovery and works to regain financial stability. Every gift, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your compassion. May God richly bless you for caring for one of our own.