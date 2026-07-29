Help Charles through struggling times of healing

hey Everyone I’m Charles Guidry. While riding my bicycle on April 1st (I wish it was a joke), a drunk driver T-bones me. My head shattered the windshield, the windshield shattered my face as you can see and when I came to I was on the ground with my tibia sticking out the side of my leg. Since that day, I’ve been learning to walk again, so I haven’t been able to work. Simple tasks like cooking going to the bathroom taking a shower is very difficult. I’m now facing mounting bills—rent, groceries, dog food etc.. If you can, I humbly ask for your support. Every donation means the world an helps out tremendously as I rebuild my life and get back on my feet literally. Thank you so much. Stay blessed.



