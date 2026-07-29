Help Celeste Fight Blood Cancer & Care For Her Mom

Hello,

I am reaching out as humbly as I know how, to ask for love and support as I navigate one of the most challenging seasons of my life. Right now, I don’t have the luxury of just being a daughter. I am fighting blood cancer, serving as the sole caregiver for my mom while balancing my own medical battle.





Recently, I was diagnosed with blood cancer and have started treatment. This diagnosis has completely left me emotionally, mentally, physically and financially shattered. The physical and mental toll of fighting this disease is overwhelming. My mother is in need of total care-she relies on a wheelchair and scooter, and managing her safety requires a Hoya lift. Trying to provide this intense level of physical care transfers while my own body is undergoing cancer treatment is an impossible standard for me to continue to bear alone. Adding to this immense weight, we are currently trapped without a vehicle. Right now, I am forced to rely entirely on Uber or Lyft to get to cancer treatments. A dependable, road-worthy vehicle is not a luxury for us right now-it is a literal medical necessity.





Our neighbors have shown us so much grace. They have stepped up and helped as much as anyone could ever hope for, and I am endlessly grateful for their kindness, love and support. But the truth is, the physical demands of my mother’s care, and getting us to the numerous places we need to go, have simply outgrown what volunteers can handle.





I desperately crave and need the rest that my body requires to heal from cancer. To keep it together mentally and survive this season, I need to hire professional backup care for overnight stays. This professional care costs $30 per hour for a 6-8-hour shift. My goal is to return to work as soon as my treatments become stable. Until then, I anticipate needing this professional care at least one day a week for the next 6 months to get us through this storm.





This amount covers:

- purchase of a reliable-road worthy vehicle so we are no longer trapped, allowing me to get to cancer treatments safely, prescription pickups, grocery shopping, church, essential errands and emergencies

- stable housing during my recovery

- care to keep my mother safe and monitored while I receive and recover from treatments

- home health support





🙏🏾We are asking for prayers.

🙏🏾We are asking for love & support

🙏🏾We are asking for donations from anyone who feels led to help carry this burden with us.





Every form of support, spiritual, emotional or financial becomes part of our strength. Every prayer spoken over us becomes part of our healing. Every donation, no matter the size, becomes part of the foundation that keeps me & mom cared for and able to continue fighting.





If you are reading this, we ask you to lift us up in prayer and to share our story so it can reach hearts that may be able to help. I am still fighting. I am still holding on. And I am doing everything I can to fight with faith & determination.





My journey is far from over.

My battle is still unfolding.

And I believe God is not finished with my story.





“When you pass through deep waters, I will be with you.”





Navigating we do not have a vehicle. Getting to my life-saving treatments, doctor appointments, and picking up essential medications has become a daily challenge.

Every single day is a test of strength, and I am doing my absolute best to stay strong for my mother. However, I simply cannot do it alone anymore. I have set up this GiveSendGo campaign to help ease the Even a simple share could bring our need to the attention of someone who can help.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your compassion, your prayers, and your generosity.

With hope and gratitude,

[Your Name]

diagnosed with blood cancer and have begun my treatment journey. Alongside fighting this battle, I am the full-time caregiver for my elderly mother.

Navigating a cancer diagnosis is overwhelming, but our situation is made much harder because we do not have a vehicle. Getting to my life-saving treatments, doctor appointments, and picking up essential medications has become a daily challenge.

Every single day is a test of strength, and I am doing my absolute best to stay strong for my mother. However, I simply cannot do it alone anymore. I have set up this GiveSendGo campaign to help ease the crushing weight of these hurdles.

Funds raised will go directly toward:

Transportation: Securing reliable rides to and from my ongoing treatments. Medical Expenses: Covering out-of-pocket medical costs, prescriptions, and co-pays. Caregiving f& Daily Needs: Helping manage basic household expenses while I am too sick to work and focused on caregiving.

No gift is too small, and every donation brings me a step closer to healing. If you are unable to donate at this time, I kindly ask that you keep us in your prayers and share my story with your network. Even a simple share could bring our need to the attention of someone who can help.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your compassion, your prayers, and your generosity.

With hope and gratitude,

[Your Name]





No amount is too small, and every single donation or share brings us one step closer to a reliable way to get to the hospital and manage our daily needs. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your friends and family means, the world to us.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for carrying this burden with us during our time of need. God bless you.

I am currently fighting a very personal and difficult battle with My name is [Your Name], and I am currently fighting a very personal and difficult battle with blood cancer. While navigating my treatments, I am also the sole caregiver for my elderly mother.

Recently, we lost our vehicle, which has made an already terrifying situation incredibly overwhelming. Getting to my life-saving treatments, picking up and medical expenses for myself and my elderly mother.

No amount is too small, and every single donation or share brings us one step closer to a reliable way to get to the hospital and manage our daily needs. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your friends and family means the world to us.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for carrying this burden with us during our time of need. God bless you.

blood cancer. While navigating my treatments, I am also the sole caregiver for my elderly mother.

Recently, we lost our vehicle, which has made an already terrifying situation incredibly overwhelming. Getting to my life-saving treatments, picking up critical medications, and taking my mother to her doctor appointments has become a daily struggle. We are currently relying on expensive rideshares or the kindness of friends, which is no longer sustainable.

I am My name is [Your Name], and I am currently fighting a very personal and difficult battle with blood cancer. While navigating my treatments, I am also the sole caregiver for my elderly mother.

Recently, we lost our vehicle, which has made an already terrifying situation incredibly overwhelming. Getting to my life-saving treatments, picking up critical medications, and taking my mother to her doctor appointments has become a daily struggle. We are currently relying on expensive rideshares or the kindness of friends, which is no longer sustainable.

I am reaching out to our community to ask for your help. The funds raised through this campaign will be used directly to:

Secure reliable transportation to get to my ongoing cancer treatments. Cover daily living and medical expenses for myself and my elderly mother.

No amount is too small, and every single donation or share brings us one step closer to a reliable way to get to the hospital and manage our daily needs. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your friends and family means the world to us.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for carrying this burden with us during our time of need. God bless you.

reaching out to our community to ask for your help. The funds raised through this campaign will be used directly to:

Secure reliable transportation to get to my ongoing cancer treatments. Cover daily living and medical expenses for myself and my elderly mother.

No amount is too small, and every single donation or share brings us one step closer to a reliable way to get to the hospital and manage our daily needs. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your friends and family means the world to us.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for carrying this burden with us during our time of need. God bless you.



