Help Catherine with Gallbladder Surgery & Recovery

Hi everyone,

I am helping my son Justin set up a fundraiser for his Fiancée’s Medical Procedure.

Hello everyone,

I’m raising funds for my fiancée, Catherine, who lives in the Philippines. She needs to have her gallbladder removed, and the total costs (surgery plus related expenses) are expected to be up to $4,000.00 USD. She is in the Pinamalayan Community Hospital which is also known as the Oriental Mindoro Central District Hospital located at

2F2H+RF5, Strong Republic Nautical Hwy, Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro





After the procedure she’ll need 3–4 weeks to recover. During that time she won’t be able to work (the leave is unpaid) and will stay with her mom so she can properly heal. She is already on a very limited budget, so these medical costs plus the lost income are going to be a real struggle.

We’re asking for both financial help and your prayers. Please keep Catherine in your thoughts and prayers for a safe surgery and smooth recovery.

Any amount helps—whether it’s toward the surgery itself or helping cover basic expenses while she recovers. If you can’t donate, sharing this post or offering prayers would mean a lot too.

Thank you so much for reading and for any support you’re able to give. It truly means the world to us.





With gratitude,

Justin Hildebrand



