Please help us keep our home

Hello,

My name is Ashley, I have two daughters age 13 and 3. We are asking for a little bit of help to get caught back up because we are at risk of eviction.





In May 2026 I had a small stroke and micro seizures that kept me in the hospital for 6 days. My entire right side of my body would not move at all. After day 4 my sensation started coming back and day 5 I was able to stand with a walker and walk some.

May and June were a real struggle but I pushed myself hard and Prayed harder and by the grace of God I am able to walk and move unassisted and I will be able to return back to work in the next week or so! Unfortunately, since I’ve been out of work for almost 2 months I have gotten behind with rent and utilities. I have contacted all the resource agencies and churches around my location, my home church was able to help with some.

Times are tough right now and I am unable to find any other help so I’m reaching out to the community for a hand up until I can get back to work.





Please help my kiddos and I keep our house!

Anything is greatly appreciated even just sharing this for us!





Thank you so much in advance!