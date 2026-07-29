Help Cassandra Continue Her Cancer Fight!

Hi everyone,





My name is Charlene, and I’m writing on behalf of my bestie, Cassandra.





Cassandra is a strong survivor who has already overcome cancer TWICE. She’s now facing it for a third time and is meeting this challenge with incredible positivity and determination. She’s focused on her healing, taking responsibility for her health, and staying ready to fight with hope and resilience.





We’ve identified a promising self-pay treatment plan that isn’t covered by insurance. The costs are significant, and any support will help relieve the financial burden so she can concentrate fully on her recovery.





Cassandra has always been the kind of person who shows up for others with kindness and strength. Now she needs our support as she battles again.





All funds raised will go directly toward her medical treatment and related expenses. Our goal is $8,000.





If you’re able to contribute, even a small amount helps. If not, sharing this page would mean a lot. Your prayers, positive thoughts, and encouragement are deeply appreciated.





Thank you for helping to keep Cassandra standing during this time.





With gratitude,

Charlene

(Cass’s Bestie 💚💜💛)