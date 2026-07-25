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Help Casie, because cancer sucks!

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Stiras

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jared Jordan

Help Casie, because cancer sucks!

🌟 **The Jordan Family's Heartfelt Journey** 🌟


Hey everyone, I’m writing this to share a deeply personal story about our beloved Casie. She’s not just my sister-in-law; she’s the heart of our family, filled with warmth and kindness that lights up any room. But right now, her life has been turned upside down by unexpected challenges.

Casie has bravely battled an infection in one lung which eventually led to sepsis. The darkest cloud of this ordeal: she was diagnosed with cancer in the other lung that had metastasized, impacting every part of her body. It’s a staggering diagnosis, but Casie and her family are not backing down—they want answers and the best possible treatment, no matter what it takes. 🙏 Imagine being unable to help your loved one because bills and insurance issues block your way. That’s where we find ourselves today. Her husband is doing everything he can; juggling work and home while trying to keep their health insurance active—a necessary but costly necessity that feels almost like a never-ending battle. 💔

Because she the cancer was found on in May and still cant get answers of when chemo can start and its the end of July, they are now exploring the possibility of moving her care to MAYO about 300 miles away in Arizona. It’s not just another treatment; it could be life changing or even lifesaving.

But traveling and staying there during treatments is expensive—way beyond what we can handle on our own right now.


We are asking for your help, to support Casie as she fights this fight with all her heart. Imagine if you were in their shoes: wouldn’t it be comforting to know that people out here believe in and care about them enough to chip in? 💕

Every little bit helps—whether $5 or $50, every dollar donated brings us one step closer to the day when we see Casie home and health with her family. She has fought against odds before; let’s rally around her once more as she takes on this monumental battle. 🙏

If you can share their story, if you know someone who might want to help—please do! Let’s stand together and show them that even in the darkest times, there is light from unexpected places. 💡


Thank you for taking the time to read about our family's fight. With your support, we believe Casie can not only survive but thrive against all odds. Together, let’s make a difference! ❤️


Sincerely,

Michael and Jessica Stiras


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