Help Cash Get His Smile Back!





Update on Cash – Positive Progress Today! 6/30/26

Cash, my American Staffordshire Terrier, has been my loyal, goofy, and steady companion through some of the hardest years of my life. He’s the reason I get up and keep going.

We had his vet appointment today and got some great news: the abscess had gone down significantly by the time the doctor saw him!

The vet recommended bloodwork and updating a vaccination, that just expired, AND BLOOD WORK. That portion totals $268.

THE DOCTOR WOULD NOT PERSCRIBE ANTIBIOTIC UNTIL BLOODWORK!?!

Anyone else heard of this?

Next steps: Dental extractions to remove the bad tooth (and any others needed). The updated estimate for the extractions is now $473 – $1,030 depending on exactly what they find once he’s under anesthesia.

This is much better than the original $1,300+ quote — we’re making real progress!

I’m currently pretty sick and unable to work, so I’m reaching out for help to get my best friend out of pain. Every single dollar goes straight toward Cash’s care. Even $5 helps, and shares help us reach the right people.

Cash has carried me through so much. Now it’s my turn to take care of him.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for any support, donations, or shares. We will pay this kindness forward.

Current goal breakdown:

COMPLETED: Emergency Visit: $75

• Next Weeks services: $268

• Extractions: $473–$1,030

• Total still needed: ~$741 – $1,298

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