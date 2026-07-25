Help CasadelSazon

I was just at tower driving by and i had gone to one of the best trucks in Fresno Ca, CasadelSazon that stages its business out at the infamous Tower District, when City of Fresno gave them a ticket for staging here, id like to help them out by raising this gofundme to help them pay off their ticket. Whatever you contribute is never too small, anything and everything helps this man keep feeding us but most importantly his family. If you guys have been here, you already know this place is FIRE!! Please help out not only our vendor but show some love to the raza!! Much love, thankyou.