GiveSendGo Logo

Help Carol Doe Porter and the legacy of Kid-Care

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$1,113 USD

Fundraiser created byEdwin Walker E Micheaux

Fundraiser funds will be received by Edwin Walker

Help Carol Doe Porter and the legacy of Kid-Care

In the early 1990s, Carol and Hurt Porter saw children foraging for food in Houston dumpsters and said, "Not on my watch." Operating entirely out of their own pockets, they built Kid-Care Inc., a grassroots powerhouse delivering 23,000 meals a month to starving kids. Their relentless mission caught the eyes of Oprah, Peter Jennings, and the United Nations, scaling from a local neighborhood lifeline into a global symbol of hope.


But the dream turned into a nightmare. Following a ruthless media onslaught and over 40 investigative broadcasts, then Texas Attorney General now Governor Greg Abbott branded Kid-Care "the worst case of charitable abuse in a decade." The organization was forced to shut down, their reputation shattered, and their network dismantled. Yet, decades later, the truth finally surfaces: the charges were traced to a single rogue employee, and the state quietly dropped the lawsuit due to zero evidence of fraud. Almost no one noticed. The damage was done, and Hurt Porter carried the weight of that injustice until his death in 2024.


Now at 81, Mrs. Carol Doe Porter is severing all while suffering to live and keep her legacy alive. She has partnered with Emmy® Award Winning Filmmaker E. Micheaux to make a feature length documentary film "The Price of Saving Kids" which is a profound examination of what it truly means to be a charity on a frontline crusade. The film dives deep into the systemic hurdles, political weaponization, and intense scrutiny that grassroots leaders face when they step in where the system fails. Expanding past the Porters' loss, the documentary introduces a new vanguard of modern grassroots organizations. Operating with the same fierce determination as Kid-Care, these contemporary leaders are on their own high-stakes quests to ensure future generations can thrive.


What Your Donations Will Fund:


To keep Carol’s vital mission alive and restore the historic legacy of Kid-Care Inc., we are raising funds to support her in three critical areas:


  1. Immediate Community Relief: Direct funding for Carol's transportation logistics to distribute food throughout Houston, alongside the purchase of specialized items like goat's milk for sick infants and essential groceries for vulnerable families.


  1. Legacy Preservation & Documentary Film Development: Funding for vital research and development for the documentary The Price of Saving Kids as well as the extensive digitization of historical Kid-Care Inc. and Kid-Care Health Buggy photos, archival videos, and documents.


  1. Carol’s Personal Transition & Reunion Efforts: Direct support to help Carol downsize, declutter, and move out of her home, alongside a coordinated effort to organize decades of Kid-Care paperwork so she can reconnect with the generations of families and children she served over the years.


We thank you in advance for your generosity. Your contribution not only supports Carol Doe Porter’s immediate livelihood, but it also directly helps restore the legacy of Kid-Care Inc. and protect the future of generations to come.


To learn more about Kid-Care Inc and Carol Doe Porter visit the links below:


https://help-save-our-children-qjgxk1y.gamma.site/


https://defendernetwork.com/news/local-state/childhood-hunger-houston-crisis/



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve