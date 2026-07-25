Help Carol Doe Porter and the legacy of Kid-Care

In the early 1990s, Carol and Hurt Porter saw children foraging for food in Houston dumpsters and said, "Not on my watch." Operating entirely out of their own pockets, they built Kid-Care Inc., a grassroots powerhouse delivering 23,000 meals a month to starving kids. Their relentless mission caught the eyes of Oprah, Peter Jennings, and the United Nations, scaling from a local neighborhood lifeline into a global symbol of hope.





But the dream turned into a nightmare. Following a ruthless media onslaught and over 40 investigative broadcasts, then Texas Attorney General now Governor Greg Abbott branded Kid-Care "the worst case of charitable abuse in a decade." The organization was forced to shut down, their reputation shattered, and their network dismantled. Yet, decades later, the truth finally surfaces: the charges were traced to a single rogue employee, and the state quietly dropped the lawsuit due to zero evidence of fraud. Almost no one noticed. The damage was done, and Hurt Porter carried the weight of that injustice until his death in 2024.





Now at 81, Mrs. Carol Doe Porter is severing all while suffering to live and keep her legacy alive. She has partnered with Emmy® Award Winning Filmmaker E. Micheaux to make a feature length documentary film "The Price of Saving Kids" which is a profound examination of what it truly means to be a charity on a frontline crusade. The film dives deep into the systemic hurdles, political weaponization, and intense scrutiny that grassroots leaders face when they step in where the system fails. Expanding past the Porters' loss, the documentary introduces a new vanguard of modern grassroots organizations. Operating with the same fierce determination as Kid-Care, these contemporary leaders are on their own high-stakes quests to ensure future generations can thrive.





What Your Donations Will Fund:





To keep Carol’s vital mission alive and restore the historic legacy of Kid-Care Inc., we are raising funds to support her in three critical areas:





Immediate Community Relief: Direct funding for Carol's transportation logistics to distribute food throughout Houston, alongside the purchase of specialized items like goat's milk for sick infants and essential groceries for vulnerable families.





Legacy Preservation & Documentary Film Development: Funding for vital research and development for the documentary The Price of Saving Kids as well as the extensive digitization of historical Kid-Care Inc. and Kid-Care Health Buggy photos, archival videos, and documents.





Carol’s Personal Transition & Reunion Efforts: Direct support to help Carol downsize, declutter, and move out of her home, alongside a coordinated effort to organize decades of Kid-Care paperwork so she can reconnect with the generations of families and children she served over the years.





We thank you in advance for your generosity. Your contribution not only supports Carol Doe Porter’s immediate livelihood, but it also directly helps restore the legacy of Kid-Care Inc. and protect the future of generations to come.





To learn more about Kid-Care Inc and Carol Doe Porter visit the links below:





https://help-save-our-children-qjgxk1y.gamma.site/





https://defendernetwork.com/news/local-state/childhood-hunger-houston-crisis/







