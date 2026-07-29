Help Carmen Heal: A Courageous Battle Against Hidr









"Your donation will help ease the financial burden of Carmen's ongoing battle with Hidradenitis Suppurativa. After years of painful treatments, multiple major surgeries, and current wound VAC therapy, every contribution will help cover medical expenses, wound care supplies, travel to appointments, future reconstructive procedures, and basic living expenses while she recovers. Most importantly, your support gives Carmen the opportunity to focus on healing rather than worrying about how to afford the care she desperately needs."

HS can be devastating, especially after extensive surgeries. This has been a very trying time I would love to share more pictures but they are graphic so I showed just I pic this is the lastest major surgery of 2026 May



