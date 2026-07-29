Help Carmen Continue her fight Against HS





Help My Daughter Carmen Continue Her Fight Against HS

As a mother, it is heartbreaking to watch your child suffer and know there is nothing you can do to take away their pain.

My daughter, Carmen, is 39 years old and has spent the last four years fighting a devastating disease called Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS). What some people mistake for simple boils has become a nightmare that has stolen so much from her life.

For four long years, I have watched my daughter endure constant pain, infections, hospital stays, wound care, and surgeries. I have seen her cry, struggle to sleep, and push through days when the pain was almost unbearable. Yet she continues to fight.

In 2024, Carmen underwent a major surgery when doctors had to remove diseased tissue deep in an intimate area near her vagina. The recovery was painful and difficult, but she faced it with courage and hope.

We prayed that surgery would finally give her relief. Instead, HS continued its relentless attack on her body.

In 2026, Carmen faced another major surgery, this time under her breast area. Once again, doctors had to cut away damaged tissue in an effort to stop the disease from spreading. Today, she is recovering with a wound VAC, carrying both the physical and emotional scars of this battle.

The journey is not over. Because of the extent of her wounds, she will likely need reconstructive surgery with a plastic surgeon. More procedures, more appointments, more recovery, and more expenses lie ahead.

As her mother, it breaks my heart to see her go through this. No parent wants to watch their child suffer, no matter how old they are. Carmen has shown more strength than I ever thought possible, but the financial burden of ongoing medical care is becoming overwhelming.

We are asking for help so that Carmen can focus on healing instead of worrying about how the next medical bill will be paid. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help with medical expenses, wound care supplies, travel costs, and the treatments she still needs.

If you cannot donate, please share her story and keep her in your prayers.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read Carmen's story. Your kindness, support, and prayers mean more than words can ever express. We continue to hold onto hope that one day Carmen will be free from the pain that has controlled so much of her life



