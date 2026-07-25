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Help Carmen and her kids return home to AZ.

Goal$6,900 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCarmen Otero

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carmen Otero

Help Carmen and her kids return home to AZ.

My aunt, Carmen, and her two children traveled from Phoenix, Arizona, to Victorville, California, to celebrate my grandmother's 90th birthday with our family. What was supposed to be a joyful family visit quickly turned into an unexpected hardship.


After being in California for about a week, Carmen noticed her Mercedes wasn't running properly. She took it to Mercedes-Benz of Ontario to have it inspected. Since she had purchased a third-party extended warranty two months earlier, she believed the repairs would be covered.


Unfortunately, after the warranty company sent an investigator to inspect the vehicle, they denied the claim, stating the problem was a pre-existing condition. Carmen had purchased the vehicle about six months before buying the warranty and never expected to face such a costly repair.


Mercedes-Benz of Ontario completed the repairs, leaving Carmen with a repair bill of $6,900. Through the generosity of friends and family, she was able to borrow $900, which allowed her to obtain a courtesy vehicle while the repairs were being completed. Now that her car is ready, she must pay the remaining $6,000 before the dealership can release it.


Carmen and her children are stranded away from home, unable to return to Phoenix until the balance is paid. We are asking for your help to raise the remaining funds so she can get her car back and safely return home.


Every donation, no matter the amount, brings her one step closer to reuniting with her home and getting her family back on the road. If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family. Your support, prayers, and kindness mean more than words can express.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping Carmen and her children during this difficult and unexpected time.

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