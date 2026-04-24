Help Carlene's Battle with Cancer (adenocarcinoma)

In 2018 we lost my Dad / Husband / Papaw, to Cancer. Him and mom were married 30 yrs when he passed so she was devastated. Now, she is fighting any help and all prayers are appreciated ❤️ Every morning, my mom, Carlene opens her eyes to fight another day. Instead of a normal routine, her days are now strictly timed by a demanding treatment schedule. To fight this cancer, she has to make two trips daily, Monday through Friday—one for chemotherapy and another for radiation.That is ten trips a week. The physical toll of back-to-back treatments is exhausting enough, but the financial toll of constant driving has become a second crisis. Between the endless tanks of gas, highway miles, and mounting medical co-pays, the expenses are piling up faster than our family can manage.Carlene has faced this battle with her late Husband she lost in 2018; Now, she is facing her own battle, and she shouldn't have to stress about whether we can afford the fuel to get her to her life-saving appointments. We are raising funds to cover her gas, transportation, and immediate medical payments so she can focus entirely on fighting and healing. PRAYERS are always a blessing as well. ❤️ Thank you all in advance. God Bless.



