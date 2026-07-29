GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help Carla Get Her Kids to Critical Medical appts

Goal$800 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCarla Nishikura

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carla Nishikura

Help Carla Get Her Kids to Critical Medical appts

Hi everyone,

My name is Carla, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help like this, it was extremely hard for me to suck up my pride and make this go fund me. but right now my children and I are truly struggling. Tomorrow my daughter Elia has her final Easter seals appt for her to be diagnosed.


I am a single mother of five children, including children with special needs, and I have been doing everything I possibly can to hold things together after being abandoned and left to manage everything alone. Their father is no longer involved, and I have no way to contact him for support or help as he chose to leave the country.

Over the past several months, I have been trying nonstop to survive — selling handmade items online, applying for assistance, attending appointments, filing paperwork, and doing everything I can to provide for my children. Despite my efforts, we have reached a point where we have barely any food left and I do not even have enough gas money to get my daughter, Elia, to her important medical evaluation appointment tomorrow in Daytona.

This appointment is extremely important because she is finally being evaluated and diagnosed so she can hopefully receive the help and services she needs. Missing it could delay care even longer.


I am not asking for luxury or extras. I am simply asking for help with:

  1. Food and groceries for my children
  2. Gas to get to medical appointments
  3. Basic necessities while I work to stabilize our situation
  4. Emergency support while I continue trying to rebuild our lives

Anything helps — even sharing this fundraiser means more than I can explain.

Thank you for reading our story, for caring, and for helping my children and me through one of the hardest times of our lives.


thank you

Carla Maffei


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve