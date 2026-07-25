Help Carl Save His Shelter

My name is Carl, and I am 78 years old. For many years, I have dedicated my life to rescuing abandoned and neglected dogs, giving them the only safe home many of them have ever known.





Recently, I lost my job, and I can no longer afford to provide everything they need on my own. Food, veterinary care, and shelter have become overwhelming expenses. Because of this, my community is considering shutting down my shelter.





If that happens, these innocent dogs will lose the only place where they have ever felt loved, safe, and protected.





I'm asking from the bottom of my heart: please help us keep their home alive. Every donation, no matter how small, helps provide food, medical care, and a roof over their heads. If you can't donate, sharing our story could reach someone who can.





Please be the reason these dogs don't lose the only home they've ever known. Your kindness can save lives. ❤️🐾