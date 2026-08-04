Help Care for Uncle Kris

My uncle Kris was a football player at Campbell High School in Smyrna, Georgia, in 2004. He had a scholarship to play football at Florida State when he suffered a traumatic brain injury during his senior year. Since then, he's been in a chronic vegetative state. He can no longer walk, talk, or breathe on his own.





Caring for him is overwhelming at times and watching him suffer for years. The medical and caregiving costs are significant, home health aides, respite care, therapy, and equipment add up quickly. We're raising money to help cover these expenses so we can continue to give him the care and support he needs.





Thank you for standing with us.