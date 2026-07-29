Help Care for Two Rescued Dogs

I recently took in two abandoned dogs, and I'm committed to giving them the care they need. Between veterinary costs, special food, medications, and pet insurance, the expenses have added up quickly. I've already covered two-thirds of what's needed, but I'm short on the final third. I wasn't expecting this, but I can't turn my back on them, not after so many others already have. Your support would help me give these two the stable, healthy restart they deserve. Thank you for standing with me and these dogs.