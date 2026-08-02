Help Care for Betty Lauenborg Cooley

As some of you know Betty our Wonderful Amazing always Faithful Grandma is 99 years old and requires 24 hour care. We would like her to have all the things to make her comfortable without stress for her remaining time and some repairs on her home she needs a roof, interior and exterior paint and some plumbing work. Please help if you can or share anywhere you feel is appropriate. Thank You.





John 14:6

Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.