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Help Captain Crunch Boats Recover After Boat Ramp

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byAustin lewis

Help Captain Crunch Boats Recover After Boat Ramp

My name is Captain Crunch Boats. I’m a boat ramp videographer and First Amendment advocate, and many of you know me from the videos I film around the Clear Lake area.

On Sunday afternoon, while I was filming at the Clear Lake Park boat ramp, I was attacked by a masked man armed with a large knife.

During the attack, I suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations. The most serious wound went through my ribs, with approximately 8 inches of the knife blade penetrating my body. I also suffered two to three additional wounds across my back, which were primarily deep lacerations rather than penetrating wounds.

By the grace of God, the knife missed every vital organ.

Considering the severity of the attack, I was incredibly fortunate. I was hospitalized Sunday and was able to return home Monday, where I am now recovering in my own bed. I’m extremely grateful to be alive, but I still have a road to recovery ahead of me.

The attack was covered by ABC13 Houston, and law enforcement is investigating. Right now, my focus is on healing, taking care of my family, and dealing with the financial impact that comes with something like this.

I’m starting this fundraiser to help with hospital and medical bills, follow-up care, recovery expenses, and the financial burden caused by being unable to work and film normally while I recover.

I never expected that simply going out to film at the boat ramp would end with me being rushed to the hospital with a knife wound through my ribs.

If you’re able to contribute, any amount helps. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as appreciated.

To everyone who has watched the channel, supported Captain Crunch Boats, reached out, prayed for me, or checked on me—thank you.

I’m fortunate to still be here, and I’m looking forward to recovering and getting back behind the camera.

Thank you for your support and God bless.


Captain Crunch Boats


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