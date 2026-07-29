Help Candy Secure a Property for a Youth Center

My name is Candy, and I’m reaching out for help to secure a property that will be the foundation for an activity center for youth. My dream is to create a space where kids can enjoy a wide variety of educational and fun activities, hold events and programs, both indoors and outdoors. I believe these kinds of spaces offer much to families who need safe, reliable, and traditional activities for their children.





My journey hasn’t been easy. I’ve survived abuse, lived without family, and faced many struggles on my own. In 2021, I fractured my spine, and though I lost mobility and my health deteriorated it wasn’t diagnosed until late 2025. I can still walk, but did I have to concede and buy an electric wheelchair for long "walks". I’ve been trying to understand and cope with everything, and it's been a challenge, but I was built for challenges. At 56, I do feel a bit beaten down, but I have faith that these dreams can come true with a little help. Everything is up in the air right now because of money, and I don’t have the backing that many people do.





I need foundational funds to secure a property. Helping me would enrich the lives of the next generation. Our country has a lot of healing to do, and many parents need safe, reliable, and traditional activities to involve their children in. Your support can make a real difference, and I would be so grateful for any help or encouragement you can offer.



