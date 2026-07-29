Help cancel late term abortion this Friday

I am helping a mom that is 23 weeks pregnant and has an abortion scheduled in just a few days. She’s homeless, scared, and running out of options. I’m on my way to help her right now, but she needs immediate support for housing, food, and stability.

I am on the road to meet up with her and get her groceries and a hotel room, etc. If you’ve ever wanted to save a life, this is your chance!





Please give below.





All gifts are tax deductible donations to Lift Them Up, Inc, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.