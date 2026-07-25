Help Cameron Achieve His College Dreams!

Hello everyone,





My name is La’Keisha McArthur , and I have been a single mother for the past 18 years, raising my son, Cameron McArthur.





Cameron recently graduated from Atlantic High School and has been accepted to Lynn University, where he will begin classes this fall. As a student-athlete, he has worked incredibly hard to get to this point. Cameron has played baseball for most of his life, worked throughout his high school years, and has always stayed focused on his goals. He has never been in trouble and has worked hard to become a respectful, responsible young man.





Cameron will be the first male in our family to attend college, breaking generational cycles and creating a new path for himself and future generations to come after him.





Unfortunately, I was denied the Parent PLUS Loan and private loans that we were counting on to cover the remaining balance of his tuition. Cameron does not have a co-signer, and we do not have the financial resources to cover the remaining cost on our own. We have exhausted out all options including scholarships.





We are believing for a miracle and praying that finances will not stand in the way of this next chapter in his life. He has worked too hard and come too far to have his college dreams put on hold. As a mother, it is difficult for me to ask for help, but I am willing to do whatever I can to help my son achieve his dream of earning a college education.





If you are able to give, we would be grateful for any amount. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.



