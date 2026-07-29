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Help Caleb and Ashley rebuild their future

Goal$2,800 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshley Marsh

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ashley Marsh

Help Caleb and Ashley rebuild their future

Life can change in an instant. For Caleb and Ashley, the past year has been filled with challenges no one should have to face alone.


Like many young couples, they worked hard to build a future together. They believed in long hours, honest work, and supporting one another through every obstacle. But when unexpected hardships struck — job loss, rising bills, and the overwhelming cost of simply surviving — everything they had worked for began to slip away.


Despite doing everything they could, they lost their home.


Now, instead of planning for their future, they spend each day worrying about where they will sleep, how they will stay warm, and how they will find their next meal. Yet even in the middle of hardship, they have not lost their hope, their love for one another, or their determination to keep fighting for a better tomorrow.


What makes their story so inspiring is not just the struggle they face — it’s the strength they continue to show. They encourage each other on the hardest days. They continue searching for work. They continue believing that life can get better. And most importantly, they refuse to give up.


No young couple should have to face homelessness alone.


This fundraiser is more than just financial support. It is a chance to help them rebuild their lives with dignity and stability. Donations will go toward temporary housing, food, transportation, work essentials, and helping them secure a safe place to call home again.


Every contribution, no matter the size, reminds them that they are not forgotten. Every share spreads hope. Every act of kindness helps light the path forward.


If you are able, please consider helping Caleb and Ashley take the first steps toward rebuilding their future. Together, we can help turn this painful chapter into the beginning of a new story — one filled with hope, healing, and a second chance.


Thank you for believing in them.

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