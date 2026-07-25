Help Cadence Beat The Suicide Disease aka CRPS

Hi, I’m Cadence.





I am a singer-songwriter, a mom, and a mental-health advocate living with CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome).





CRPS is often called "the suicide disease." The pain is so intense and unrelenting that it can feel impossible to live with. Every single morning, before I can even brush my teeth, I fight a battle: heating pads, stretching, medication, creams, and constant prayer just to get through the day.





It touches everything. I struggle to work, to create music, to be present for my children, and even clean my home and cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner.





The Turning Point

There is a path to healing, but I cannot take it alone. The Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, Arkansas, offers a specialized 14–16 week treatment program. They have a remarkable success rate in dramatically reducing and even healing CRPS pain for patients who have tried everything else.





But the cost is a mountain I cannot climb on my own:

• $60,000 for the full course of medical treatment

• $10,000 for travel and living expenses during my 4-month relocation





Total Goal: $70,000





Why Your Support Changes Everything

Without this treatment, my condition could potentially worsen. With it, I can reclaim my life, peace, and sanity. Your generosity does more than pay a bill; it allows me to step fully into the purpose God has placed on my life. My deepest calling is to use my music and creativity to impact the world and build His Kingdom, specifically helping others with invisible illnesses.





How You Can Be Part of the Miracle

• Donate: Every amount moves me closer. Whether it's $5 or $500, it buys me another step toward healing.

• Share: Please spread this story. CRPS is rare and misunderstood; awareness saves lives.

• Pray: Your prayers and encouragement are the fuel that keeps me going.





If you’ve ever wanted to be part of someone’s miracle, this is your chance. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading, sharing, and standing with me.





With gratitude,

Cadence