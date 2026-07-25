Help me get my truck and authority please

Hi,

my name is Stan and I've been driving trucks as a company driver and lease purchase driver supporting my family for over 20 years. Its been a very hard road and the money gets slow and tight. So a while back I decided to try to get my own truck and authority. The best way I figured I could pull it off was by doing a lease purchase. Every time I get to where I finally think Im about to own a truck the rug gets pulled from under my feet then I'm back to square one. So now I'm getting old and slowing down because of health issues.I can't hustle like I use to. Thats what brings me here to swallow my pride and ask the public for help. I'm tired of working for companies that can flip your life upside down in a heartbeat. With my own truck and authority I can book my own loads, my good money for my family, and take time I need for my health physically and mentally.

Thank you for your support