Help Buy a Farm - Small Scale Organic Farmer

A small-scale organic farmer is being displaced by a conventional large scale farm.





While he'd had an understanding that his lease would be extended for another 10 years and beyond, he was suddenly and unexpected told that he wouldn't be able to stay, thru no fault of his own.





His family including an autistic son are being displaced, and his clients may lose access to his organic product if a new farm can't be secured ASAP.





He has found one that suits his needs but is having trouble securing financing due to the uncertain real estate climate and high demand for good farmland...





Could you help him finance his new farm?