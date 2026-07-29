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Help buy a family in need of an vehicle

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byElena Alarcon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elena Alarcon

Help buy a family in need of an vehicle

Hello I’m Elena and my fiancé is Caden. I am 21 and he is 20 years old. For a while we have been struggling all because a company sold us a lemon vehicle and has been giving us nothing but paying to fix it constantly. Our truck is a ram 1500 2005 with two doors and front wheel drive. My fiancee is in bad credit because of this truck. And he’s still young. It has risked our lives so many times once it almost risked our babies because a tire fell off in the middle of the highway and we had our baby with us it was a very scary moment for us. It’s his first ever vehicle and he got it from a dealership that screwed us over. We have to choose to ether have a vehicle on the road or buy groceries. And I don’t want to do that constantly. Every time we fix it somehow something else needs fixed. My husband can pay all the bills and food and diapers and wipes but once we have money to our selves it goes to food so we can’t really save any money. I am currently a stay at home mom and trying to find a job but I can’t do that either if we don’t have a vehicle. I’m asking if someone will bless us enough to save money and find a reliable vehicle for our family we don’t only need it but our baby girl does to she needs a way to her appointments and be able to get formula. And a more safer vehicle that we’re not worried if it’s going to hurt us or break down or fall apart. Every little bit helps alot. Any amount is a blessing thank you for any donations!💗🙏

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