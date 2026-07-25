Help bury our second angel

Today, our family's world stopped. Our son, Henley Kreed, was born stillborn. Holding him and saying goodbye has shattered us. What makes this pain even harder to bear is that we are reliving our worst nightmare; just last year in June, we had to bury our 5-month-old son. We are asking for your help to lay Henley to rest peacefully right next to his brother.Because we are forced to take time off work to grieve, we are incredibly vulnerable right now. In the months leading up to this, our small family business took devastating hits. Both of our commercial lawnmowers blew up, the transmission went out on our first truck, and the motor failed on our second truck.We have two living children who depend on us. We work around the clock to provide for them, but we cannot survive this emotional and financial storm alone. We are coming forward to humbly ask for your generosity. Your donations will directly fund Henley's burial and help us rebuild the small business that feeds our family.Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during the darkest days of our lives. God bless you.