Help Bury Dorothy Lampkin

Dorothy Lampkin has been called home on June 3, 2026. My grandmother was a loving , sweet , caring woman who anyone fell in-love with if they were to meet her. She has been sitting in the morgue since her passing. I’m desperate for help and have exhausted all means possible. The funds I had set aside for my grandmothers burial was taken by her son ( my uncle) who hasn’t been around for years until the end of her time here. I have done everything possible and alone. I’m exhausted. She deserves a proper laying of rest. Anything is appreciated.