Help Bukari Get a Used Motorcycle to Work Again

Hello, my name is Bukari.

I am reaching out with humility to ask for your help. I am the primary provider for my family, and right now I am struggling because I do not have reliable transportation to earn a stable income.

My plan is to work as a food delivery rider. In my area, a motorcycle is essential for this type of work. Without one, I cannot accept delivery jobs or earn enough to support my family.

My goal is to raise US$1,500 to purchase a reliable used motorcycle, complete the necessary registration, and buy basic safety equipment. This motorcycle will allow me to start working, earn an honest living, and provide for my loved ones.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to becoming financially independent. If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would also mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering helping me. Your kindness, generosity, and compassion give me hope for a better future.

May God bless you and your family.

Goal: US$1,500

With sincere gratitude,

Bukari

PayPal:

https://www.paypal.me/azisalbukhori⁠�