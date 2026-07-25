Support Theresa Dalimata after Toxic Shock

Dear Friends, Family and everyone who loves our parents either personally or through one of their 11 children or 39 grandchildren,





If you are here, you know that our mother, Theresa Dalimata, became gravely ill on Tuesday 4/7/2026. By Wednesday we finally had the diagnosis of Toxic Shock Syndrome caused by strep throat. That same day, our family was told to prepare for the worst and we held our breath for several hours as she and her medical team fought for her life. Through the power of prayer, her incredible medical team, and the sacraments administered by her pastor as well as her son, Mom began to make tiny improvements and has continued to do so every day since. We are told that she has survived a health crisis that usually ends in death and the medical team is encouraging us to be patient and hopeful as she has already overcome so much and has exceeded expectations. And of today, she is holding her own blood pressure and, though on a ventilator, she has been off all sedation for a over 24 hours and is beginning to show signs of waking up. Praise be God and His holy will, that He has given us this hope thus far!





We are so grateful and edified by the level of generosity that has already been offered to our family in the many prayers, gifts and door dash cards sent to those of us who are, admittedly, run a little ragged by this ordeal. We feel strongly that the generosity and enduring love of our mother is reflected in all the people who knew her and knew her generous heart and want to give back. Both of our parents have lived a life of service to their family, community and Parish. It is now her family and community’s opportunity to give back to her and our dad.

While we rely on prayer, her medical team and the grace of God, the process of recovery will be long and the medical costs will be substantial. We decided as a family to create this page because so many people have asked to help and we know our parents will need it. Mom was in the process of applying for new insurance when this happened and that process had not been completed. We want Dad and Mom to be able to focus completely on her recovery with as much financial support as possible.





Any contributions will go directly toward the immediate medical expenses, rehabilitation and any home care needs that follow this event for our mom. It is very important to our family, especially our dad, that you give only from the heart and not outside of your means. Your prayers, presence and kind words mean more than any financial gift. Please do not stretch yourself.





We will post regular updates on this page so you can follow mom through the next few months and enjoy all the wins along the way with us. Whether you can give financially or are joining us in prayer for her healing, we are deeply grateful.





Thank you so much for loving our mom with us!