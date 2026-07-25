Help Build the World's First Porsche Pantero Turbo

A Crazy Idea. A One-of-a-Kind Machine. Built in Bend, Oregon.

If you're reading this, you're probably the kind of person who loves cars that make people stop and ask...

"What is that?"

So do I.

My name is Ryan, and I'm a builder, entrepreneur, and automotive enthusiast based in Bend, Oregon. For years, I've dreamed of creating something the automotive world has never seen—a vehicle that blends the elegance and performance of a Porsche with the utility of a classic American sport truck.

That dream is called the Pantero Turbo.

A one-of-one Porsche Panamera transformed into a modern Ranchero-inspired sport ute.

Not a body kit. Not AI art. Not CGI.

A real, drivable, turbocharged machine.

Why?

Because why not. The automotive world has become predictable.

Every year brings another SUV, another crossover, another EV that looks like everything else.

Meanwhile, some of the coolest vehicles ever built—the El Camino, Ranchero, Holden Ute, and Australian sport trucks—have disappeared.

So I started asking...

What if Porsche had built a modern ute?

What would happen if Stuttgart engineers and American hot rod culture collided?

The answer is the Pantero Turbo.

The Vision

The Pantero keeps the unmistakable Porsche front end while transforming the rear into a sleek, factory-inspired pickup bed.

Every line is designed to look as though Porsche could have built it themselves.

The goal isn't to make something outrageous.

The goal is to make people believe it actually came from the factory.

Underneath, it remains everything you'd expect from a Porsche:

Turbocharged performance Porsche handling Everyday drivability Exotic styling Real utility

It's a vehicle you can drive to Cars & Coffee, then load up for a weekend adventure.

Why Crowd Fund?

Not all Youtubers are rich and Projects like this don't happen overnight. or for FREE. so why not try? the answer is always no if you don't ask.





Creating a vehicle that's safe, functional, and worthy of the Porsche name requires hundreds of hours of fabrication, engineering, design, testing, and refinement.

Your support helps fund:

Purchasing the donor Porsche Panamera Turbo Professional CAD design and engineering Fabrication materials Custom body panels Structural reinforcement Prototype construction Paint and finishing Documentation and filming of the entire build

Every dollar goes toward turning this concept into a real vehicle.

More Than Just One Car

This isn't just about building a single custom Porsche.

It's about proving that bold automotive ideas still have a place.

Every step of the project will be documented for YouTube and social media so supporters can watch the Pantero come to life from the very first cut to the first drive.

If successful, the Pantero could inspire future builds, limited production conversions, and perhaps even a new chapter in custom automotive design.

Built in Bend, Oregon

Bend has always been a place where people build things differently.

From adventure vehicles to off-road fabrication and motorsports, Central Oregon has a culture of innovation and craftsmanship.

The Pantero Turbo will proudly carry that spirit.

Designed.

Engineered.

Built.

Right here in Bend.

Join the Build

Whether you back this project with $10 or $1,000, you're helping create something that has never existed before.





You're not just funding another custom car.





You're helping build what could become one of the most talked-about automotive projects on the internet.





Let's prove that wild ideas still deserve a chance.

Let's build something people will remember.

Let's build the world's first Porsche Pantero Turbo.





Back the project. Follow the journey. Become part of automotive history.





BUILD Will be documented A-Z on It's on Youtube Page!



















