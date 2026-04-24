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Help Build the Future at Legacy Academy!

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDenise Mustin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Crosby Church - Legacy Academy

Help Build the Future at Legacy Academy!

In 2024, Crosby Church stepped out in faith and launched Legacy Academy, a private Christian school dedicated to nurturing young hearts and minds through faith-based education, academic excellence, and strong character development.

Our mission is simple: to partner with families in raising the next generation of leaders who love God, love others, and are equipped to make a positive impact in the world.

As a new school serving students in Pre-K through 2nd Grade, we have experienced tremendous growth and excitement from families seeking a Christ-centered educational environment. While we are grateful for God's provision, we are now entering a critical stage of development as we work toward accreditation and continue expanding opportunities for our students.


We are asking for your support to help us provide the tools and resources our students and teachers need to thrive.

Our Immediate Needs

Classroom Technology

To prepare students for the future while enhancing daily instruction, we need Smart TVs for three new classrooms. These interactive learning tools will allow teachers to deliver engaging lessons, educational videos, digital curriculum resources, and hands-on learning experiences.

School Office & Classroom Furniture

As enrollment grows, we must furnish our school office and classrooms with durable, child-friendly furniture that creates welcoming, organized, and effective learning environments for students, families, and staff.

Curriculum Resources

Quality Christian and academic curriculum materials are essential to providing a strong educational foundation. Funding will help us purchase literacy, math, STEM, Bible, and hands-on learning resources that support student success.

Professional Development for Teachers

Great schools are built by great teachers. We are committed to investing in ongoing professional development that equips our educators with the latest research-based instructional practices while strengthening their ability to integrate faith into every aspect of learning.

Why Your Gift Matters

Every donation—large or small—directly impacts the children of Legacy Academy. Your generosity will help create classrooms where students can:

  1. Grow academically
  2. Develop strong Christian character
  3. Build critical thinking and problem-solving skills
  4. Experience hands-on learning
  5. Discover their God-given purpose

By supporting Legacy Academy, you are investing in the next generation of Christian leaders, teachers, pastors, business owners, and community servants.

Our Goal

We are seeking to raise funds to support:

  1. Smart TVs for 3 classrooms
  2. Office furniture
  3. Classroom furniture
  4. Accreditation-related school improvement efforts

Join Our Mission

We believe God has called Legacy Academy to be a place where children are known, loved, challenged, and inspired to become all He created them to be.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us?

Whether you give $25, $100, $500, or more, your gift helps us continue building a Christ-centered educational legacy for generations to come.

Thank you for believing in our students, supporting our teachers, and helping us grow acorns into mighty oaks.

Legacy Academy at Crosby Church

Private Christian School | Pre-K – 2nd Grade

Faith • Learning • Leadership

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