Help Build Rustic Ember Distillery

Rustic Ember Distillery was born from a simple idea: bring authentic, handcrafted spirits back to the heart of small-town America.





What started as a passion for traditional distilling and creating unique small-batch spirits has grown into a dream of building a true craft distillery in Springfield, Ohio — one that values quality, craftsmanship, and community above everything else.





At Rustic Ember Distillery, we believe great spirits tell a story. Every batch is carefully crafted with patience, attention to detail, and respect for the traditions that inspired us. From agave spirits aged with oak to future bourbon, whiskey, and specialty releases, our mission is to create products that people are proud to share around a fire, at family gatherings, and during life’s unforgettable moments.





But building a distillery from the ground up comes with major challenges. Licensing, equipment, renovations, fermentation systems, barrels, safety requirements, and production costs add up quickly for a small independent business. We are working tirelessly to turn this vision into a reality while creating something that can positively impact our local community for years to come.





Your support will help us:

• Purchase essential distilling and fermentation equipment

• Secure licensing and compliance requirements

• Build out a safe and functional production space

• Purchase barrels, ingredients, and bottling supplies

• Launch our first official small-batch releases

• Create jobs and support local economic growth





Rustic Ember Distillery is more than a business — it’s a dream built on hard work, resilience, and a passion for craftsmanship. Every donation, share, and word of encouragement helps move us one step closer to opening our doors and bringing this vision to life.





Thank you for believing in independent craft distilling and supporting the future of Rustic Ember Distillery.